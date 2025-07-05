Thackeray cousins bury hatchet, hint at new alliance over Marathi language issue

In a significant political development, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who have been estranged for two decades, reunited for a joint rally at Mumbai's Worli Dome on Saturday. The rally, which was their first joint appearance since 2005, was held in response to the Maharashtra government's scrapped decision to introduce Hindi as the third language in the state's schools under the New Education Policy (NEP). The event underscored a shared agenda of "Marathi pride," a longstanding foundation of their political ethos.

The rally took place against the backdrop of recent controversies surrounding the Hindi language policy. "Why is Hindi being forced on children?" questioned Raj Thackeray, highlighting concerns over the perceived imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray echoed these sentiments, stating, "When it comes to the question of language, Raj, I and everyone else here is united." This statement emphasised the unified stance of the Thackeray cousins on language issues in the state.

Raj Thackeray credited Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the Thackeray reunion, remarking, "Uddhav and I are coming together after 20 years… What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, thousands others couldn't do, Devendra Fadnavis managed to do that." This recognition of the political manoeuvre reflects the significant impact of the Chief Minister's mediation in the current political landscape.

Addressing charges of hooliganism against their supporters, Uddhav Thackeray stated, "Yes, we are goons; if we have to be goons to get justice, we will do goondagiri." He further elaborated on the power dynamics, asserting, "Your power is in the legislature. We have power on the street." These remarks were made amidst disputes over the enforcement of Marathi language among street vendors.

The rally also touched upon broader socio-economic issues, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader criticising the decision to introduce Hindi without expert consultation. "The decision had been taken without consulting education experts. Just because you have power you wanted to force this," he said. This criticism highlights the perceived unilateral decision-making by the state government.

Further addressing the migration concerns, the MNS leader argued, "Hindi-speaking states are economically backward. People are migrating from these states to non-Hindi-speaking states. Why has Hindi not helped them progress?" This comment underscores the economic disparities between Hindi-speaking and non-Hindi-speaking regions.

Leaders from both parties expressed optimism about the Thackeray reunion. "After many years, this golden time has arrived, where today both Thackerays, who are well-established brands, are coming together, not because of politics, but for the sake of Maharashtra's honour," said Anand Dubey, a leader from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Concluding the event, Uddhav Thackeray reassured attendees of the permanence of this alliance, stating, "We have come together to stay together." He praised his cousin's speech, noting, "Since we announced this program, everyone was eagerly waiting for our speech today, but in my view, we both coming together, and this stage was more important than our speeches. Raj Thackeray has already given a very outstanding speech, and I think there is no need for me to speak now."