Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur on Tuesday, days after the state Cabinet was expanded. Both leaders met for the first time after Fadnavis took over as chief minister.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur



(Source: DG-I&PR) pic.twitter.com/wbuZd3UdMR December 17, 2024

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackrey, who was also present during the meeting, said, "Today our Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray met CM Devendra Fadnavis and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. This is a step forward. While working for the Maharashtra government, both (the ruling party and opposition) should show political maturity to work together for the country and state’s benefit."

Interestingly, the meeting between Fadnavis and Uddhav comes just days after the All India Ulema Board urged the Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to break their alliance with Uddhav Thackeray.

The board criticised Sena (UBT) for publishing banners on December 6 celebrating the demolition of the Babri Masjid, despite the Muslim community's support for the party in recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"We demand that Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP break their alliance with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction," said Maulana Bunei Hafiz, General Secretary of the All India Ulema Board. "This is because the All India Ulema Board, along with the Muslim community, is united with this (MVA) alliance." Hafiz also noted that Shiv Sena (UBT) won 20 assembly seats in Muslim-majority regions.

On December 6, Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray and an MLC, stirred controversy by sharing an image of the Babri Masjid demolition on X (formerly Twitter) with the quote, "I am proud of those who did it," attributed to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav faced serious humiliation as his party could win just 20 seats, while Eknath Shinde's faction secured 50-plus seats. This settled the debate as to who was the real successor of Balasaheb's political legacy in Maharashtra.

After the results, Uddhav has come under pressure to exit the opposition MVA alliance.



