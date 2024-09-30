Uddhav's big claim on Amit Shah: 'Asked BJP leaders to spilt Oppn, stop me and Sharad Pawar'

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, on Sunday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thackeray claimed that Shah directed BJP leaders in a closed-door meeting to break the Opposition and "stop" him and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar "politically."

He said that the people of Maharashtra will decide his future in politics and not the ruling BJP. Thackeray also challenged the Union Home Minister to say this in front of the voters. His allegations against Amit Shah came after the inauguration of a life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in east Maharashtra's Ramtek.

"During his recent visit to Nagpur, Amit Shah held a closed-door meeting of BJP leaders where he asked them to split the Opposition ranks and politically stop me and Sharad Pawar. Why speak behind closed doors? He should say this before people," Thackeray said.

He further alleged that Shah wants to finish him and Pawar Sr politically so that the BJP can loot Maharashtra, while adding the saffron party called its quits with the undivided Shiv Sena in 2014 before assembly elections.

"However, Sena managed to win 63 seats," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said. Furthermore, he wondered if RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat agreed with the BJP's 'Hindutva' which, according to him, involves breaking other parties and poaching opposition leaders.

Thackeray added that the upcoming assembly elections in the state are not about power but are crucial to prevent the state from getting looted. He also appealed to people to ensure massive win for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and deliver all the 6 assembly segments in the Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Moreover, Sharad Pawar said that the MVA will conclude its seat-sharing talks within 8-10 days. He said that the three allies will factor in views of the party workers on the "original aspirant" for a particular seat. Assembly elections across 288 seats in Maharashtra are expected to be held by November 2024.

The election will witness a tight contest between the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP). In the Lok Sabha polls, the MVA won a total of 30 seats whereas the Mahayuti could manage to win 17 and one seat went to an independent candidate.