'Leave Maratha quota issue to us': Amit Shah takes the charge as battle heats up for Maharashtra

Maharashtra continues to be a landmine of sorts for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 debacle. Amidst this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken charge of BJP's Maharashtra campaign, starting from Nagpur on Tuesday and succeeded by more meetings on Wednesday.

During his meeting with the party workers in Sambhajinagar, Shah attempted to assuage BJP leaders' fears over the Maratha quota agitation. While trying to convince the workers, Shah cited the example of the Patidar reservation stir in Gujarat and told them to leave the Maratha stir to the Centre.

"We faced a similar agitation by the Patels for reservation in Gujarat. So, leave the Maratha reservation issue to us. The party should focus on getting maximum voters out of houses to booths (on voting day)," Shah was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

In the Lok Sabha polls this year, the BJP won only 9 seats, a massive fall from 23 seats in the 2019 elections. Of these, the saffron party won 2 seats each in Western Maharashtra (out of 11), Vidarbha (out of 10), North Maharashtra (out of 6), and Konkan (out of 6). The party also won one seat out of the six seats in Mumbai.

What was the Patidar stir in Gujarat?

In 2015, the Patidar community hit the streets in Gujarat, demanding that they be granted Other Backward Class (OBC) status as they felt left out of educational and economic opportunities. This would help them to reap the benefits from reservation quotas in government jobs and educational institutions.

The Centre, however, did not directly intervene in granting OBC status to the Patidars. Four years later in 2019, Gujarat government introduced 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS), aimed at communities such as the Patidars who felt excluded from traditional reservations.

Back to Maharashtra: Other key points of Shah's meetings

Besides this, the meeting was also aimed at answering some questions on the the election of the most acceptable BJP face in Maharashtra and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During this meeting, a pamphlet emphasising the importance of "collective leadership", something that RSS Maharashtra elections coordinator Atul Limaye has advocated.

The CM face issue is a particularly sticky one for the BJP in the state as it will have to factor in the sentiments of its other two allies in the state -- Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Commenting on Shah's involvement, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that it was natural, while adding that the party always works as a team. "And the guidance of our Central leaders rejuvenates the cadre," Bawankule said.

Interestingly, Union minister Nitin Gadkari was not present at the closed-door meeting held in Nagpur as the veteran leader was campaigning in Jammu & Kashmir. Gadkari's involvement could help the BJP immensely in Maharashtra, given his friendly ties with politicians across the board.

Despite his edge in state politics, Gadkari has said emphatically that he does not want to get involved barring campaigning if there is any confusion or anguish about his role. "Since 2014, when he moved to Centre politics, he has consciously kept away from state matters," a close aide told the publication.