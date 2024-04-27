"Unscrupulous raids": TMC moves to Bengal’s Election Commission against CBI raids in Sandeshkhali on polling day

In response to the election day raid in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has written a letter to the state’s chief electoral officer alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted these raids during the second phase of Lok Sabha Election in order to tarnish the party’s image.

West Bengal’s ruling party also accused the state’s polling body of turning a ‘blind eye’ on the actions of the central agencies and how they are affecting their electorate in the state.

"In this regard, it is stated that though 'law and order' is a domain falling completely within the ambit of the State Government, the CBI did not issue an actionable notice to the State Government and/or the police authorities before carrying out such a raid. Further, the State Police has a fully functional bomb disposal squad which could have assisted the entire operation, if the CBI indeed felt that a bomb squad was required during such a raid," the letter stated.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, recovered arms and ammunition in Sandeshkhali while conducting searches and raids at many places. As per the reports, the CBI has seized foreign made pistols, the NDTV reported.

The investigating agency is conducting a probe into a mob attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was reportedly organised by a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader. The ED team was assaulted on January 5 when they attempted to raid Shahjahan Sheikh's premises in connection with a ration fraud.

That attack, which is thought to have been carried out by Shahjahan's supporters who were on the run for almost two months prior to his arrest, resulted in a series of complaints against him and set off an intense political battle between the opposition, which included the INDIA bloc, of which the Trinamool is a member, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government.