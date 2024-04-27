scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sunita Kejriwal to lead AAP's campaign in Delhi, roadshow today in East Delhi

AAP’s rally will begin today with Sunita’s roadshow in solidarity of the East Delhi candidate of the party, Kuldeep Kumar. On April 28, she will hold another mega roadshow in West Delhi in support of Mahabal Mishra, contesting from there.

AAP Delhi Lok Sabha Sunita Kejriwal AAP Delhi Lok Sabha Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will be leading Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) election campaigns and rallies today in the national capital along with other states. 

AAP’s rally will begin today with Sunita’s roadshow in solidarity of the East Delhi candidate of the party, Kuldeep Kumar. On April 28, she will hold another mega roadshow in West Delhi in support of Mahabal Mishra, contesting from there.

AAP and the Congress have agreed to share seats in Delhi in a 4:3 ratio. The remaining two seats from which AAP is contesting elections are in South Delhi (Sahiram Pehalwan) and New Delhi (Somnath Bharthi).

Party MLA and education minister of Delhi, Atishi had said at a press conference that Sunita Kejriwal will be seeking solidarity and votes for AAP while her husband is in judicial custody. 

Atishi had also mentioned that apart from Delhi Mrs Kejriwal will also be campaigning in other Indian states of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat, seeking votes for the party.

Sunita, a retired IRS official, is assuming a more prominent role inside the party to support AAP's campaign activities, which have been hampered by Kejriwal's detention by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering accusations.

Published on: Apr 27, 2024, 8:57 AM IST
