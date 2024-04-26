CBI seizes foreign-made guns during multiple raids in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali: Reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered arms and ammunition in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali village on Friday while conducting searches and raids at many places. As per the reports, the CBI has seized foreign made pistols, the NDTV reported.

The investigating agency is conducting a probe into a mob attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was reportedly organised by a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader. The ED team was assaulted on January 5 when they attempted to raid Shahjahan Sheikh's premises in connection with a ration fraud.

That attack, which is thought to have been carried out by Shahjahan's supporters who were on the run for almost two months prior to his arrest, resulted in a series of complaints against him and set off an intense political battle between the opposition, which included the INDIA bloc, of which the Trinamool is a member, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government.

In an effort to encourage Sandeshkhali survivors to come forward and file complaints, the CBI last month opened secret phone lines and created email addresses as part of its inquiry. According to officials, on Day 1, the agency received 50 complaints, many of which included claims regarding property confiscation by powerful politicians.

The state government has not commented on the confiscation yet.