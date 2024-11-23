UP Assembly Bypolls Election Result 2024: Full list of winners from BJP, Samajwadi Party, RLD

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath staged a stunning comeback in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP-led NDA is set to win 7 of 9 seats in the bypolls. The BJP is likely to win 6, two more than what it won in 2022. Its alliance partner RLD is also ahead in 1 seat. The Samajwadi Party (SP), which stunned the BJP in the L0k Sabha elections, is ahead in just two seats.

The BJP has won from Khair, Ghaziabad, and Phulpur. It is leading in Kundarki, Katehari, and Majhawan, while its ally RLD is ahead in Meerapur. The SP has won the Karhal and Sisamau seats. In Meerapur, RLD candidate Mithilesh Pal is leading by 19,785 votes over the SP's Sumbul Rana. In Karhal, SP candidate Tej Pratap Yadav emerged victorious, while Naseem Solanki of the SP won the Sisamau seat.

UP Bypolls Constituencies Winners/Leading Party Meerapur Mithilesh Pal RLD Kundarki Ramveer Singh BJP Ghaziabad Sanjeev Sharma BJP Khair Surender Diler BJP Karhal Tej Pratap Singh SP Sishamau Naseem Solanki SP Phulpur Deepak Patel BJP Katehari Dharam Nishad BJP Majhawan Shuchismita Maurya BJP

During the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, and Khair, while the SP secured Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, and Kundarki. The RLD, then an SP ally, won Meerapur but has since joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA bloc, did not contest the bypolls and supported the SP. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded candidates in all nine constituencies, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) also contested multiple seats.

The current composition of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly includes 251 BJP legislators and 105 from the SP. BJP allies, including the Apna Dal (Sonelal), RLD, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and NISHAD Party, also hold seats, alongside two members each from the Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, and one BSP member.