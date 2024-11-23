'I'm modern Abhimanyu, I know how to...': Devendra Fadnavis after Mahayuti's landslide win in Maharashtra

Following the Mahayuti alliance's resounding victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared the win a testament to the enduring popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This unprecedented victory shows that people stand firmly with PM Modi. Guided by his slogan, 'Ek hain toh safe hain' (If we are united, we are safe), people across all sections and communities voted for us as one," Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

The deputy chief minister attributed the victory to the collective leadership of Mahayuti partners, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, as well as grassroots support from women voters, notably the Ladli Behna program beneficiaries. He also credited saadhu-sants (saints) who, he claimed, went to villages to spread messages of unity, helping counter the opposition's attempts at polarisation.

Fadnavis said the opposition MVA tried to polarise a particular section, but the effort did not succeed. "Because there is a tradition of saints...we got blessings of sadhu-sants, who went to villages and urged people to remain united. Because of this we have got this historic victory."

The deputy chief minister also that he had already stated he is "modern Abhimanyu and I know how to break through the Chakravyuh".

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I had said earlier that I am a modern Abhimanyu and know how to break the 'Chakravyuh'... I think, my contribution in this victory is small, it is the victory of our team."#MaharashtraElection2024 pic.twitter.com/Q9YwyJhCcQ — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

When asked about which was the real Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said, "People have given their mandate and people have accepted Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar has got the legitimacy of NCP."

Fadnavis also addressed the issue of the next chief minister. He said there will be no dispute on the chief minister's face. "It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this."

Fadnavis also rejected Sanjay Raut's charge that this was not the mandate by the people. The Sena (UBT) leader suggested manipulation in assembly elections. "First of all, I don't react to Sanjay Raut. But I am reacting today because it is necessary," Fadnavis said while responding to the Sena leader's charge.

"I know that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has won in Jharkhand and it has won in a very legitimate manner. The election there was completely fair. The Election Commission has done a good job there. The EVMs there were so strong that they could not be hacked. Democracy has won there and if we have got a huge victory in Maharashtra, then the EC has become biased. Here the EVMs have been hacked. Here democracy has been murdered. Look, sometimes one needs to introspect."

Earlier, he took to social media and reiterated: "Ek hain toh safe hain. Modi hai toh mumkin hai (Modi makes it possible)." These slogans were central to the BJP's campaign and became a rallying cry during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's extensive election rallies across the state.

The Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra and is leading in 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has stumbled, with its candidates leading in just 50-plus seats. From Mahayuti, BJP is set to win 130-plus seats, Shinde's Shiv Sena 54, and Ajit Pawar's NCP 40.