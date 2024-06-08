UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds crucial meeting after 2024 election results

After the BJP's underwhelming performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for a meeting of all ministers today. The meeting started at 11 am at Lucknow's Lok Bhawan, and the chief minister made it clear that he expected all ministers to attend.

The main focus of the meeting is to assess the work done by each minister's department. They'll also talk about feedback from the public to figure out any problems that might have affected the election results.

Later, at 6 pm, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will have another meeting to check on job recruitment. He'll meet with officers from different commissions and recruitment boards like UPPCL, UPSC Subordinate City Selection Commission, and the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

The INDIA bloc, led by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, did really well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which was tough for the BJP-led NDA. Instead of reaching their target of 400 seats, the BJP only got 33 seats this time, compared to 71 and 62 in the last two elections. The Samajwadi Party won 37 seats, and Congress got six.

Also, Yogi Adityanath announced the restart of 'Janta Darshan' in Uttar Pradesh, which was paused for the last two months because of the election model code of conduct. It'll start again on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, CM Yogi Adityanath will be available for the public every day from 9 am to 2 pm. He'll listen to people's problems and instruct officials right away for solutions. This way, people can directly bring their issues to the Chief Minister, and quick solutions will be possible.