UP CM Yogi's diktat ahead of Bakrid's 2025: Namaz on roads not allowed, goat sacrifice only in designated areas

Ahead of Bakrid 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given stern instructions to ensure strict security arrangements. He told officials that offering namaz (holy prayers) by blocking roads is not allowed and should be offered only in designated locations.

Besides this, Yogi said that new traditions shall not be allowed. The decision was announced at a recent meeting with UP government officials, including commissioners, ADGs, and SSPs.

Goat sacrifice, a key ritual of Bakrid, will be allowed only in designated locations. as per media reports. Moreover, he instructed authorities to be cautious about bird flu and ensure strict adherence to safety standards. Yogi also ordered that more animals than the prescribed capacity should not be kept inside slaughterhouses.

CM Yogi has also prohibited cow and camel sacrifice on the occasion of Bakrid. If anyone is found slaughtering animals prohibited for religious rituals, strict action will be taken.

Moreover, in case of any dispute, the police have also been directed to act without waiting for complaints. Effective action should be ensured in time to maintain an atmosphere of peace, security and harmony.

Flag marches have also been conducted in sensitive areas across the states. Quick Response Teams (QRT), Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams have been deployed across 14 zones of Meerut city.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has been asked to remain active, watch social media and be on alert 24/7. UP Police's Cyber Cell has been tasked to act against offensive posts on social media.

Furthermore, Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia said that 19 places in the district have been designated for animal sacrifice and requested people to perform sacrifice only at these places.

He said that the district administration has restricted 900 people so far to maintain peace. Pensia also held a peace meeting with the Mutawalli and Maulvis and informed them that Section 144 has been enforced in the district.