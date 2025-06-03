Fresh COVID-19 wave in India: Active cases top 4,000; Kerala, Maharashtra worst affected

Active coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4,000 mark on Tuesday morning. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 4,026 as of 8 am on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry's coronavirus dashboard.

As per this data, the top 5 most affected states due to the fresh wave of COVID-19 in India are Kerala (1,416); Maharashtra (494); Gujarat (397); Delhi (393); and West Bengal (372).

The total number of people who have recovered from coronavirus stands at 2,700, whereas fatalities are at 37 so far. 5 deaths have been reported as of June 3 -- two in Maharashtra and one each in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Those who lost their lives were mostly elderly people, who were also suffering from medical conditions other than COVID-19, the Health Ministry stated.

In Kerala, an 80-year-old male succumbed to the coronavirus. He was also suffering from severe pneumonia, diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hypertension, and coronary artery disease. In Maharashtra, two women, aged 70 and 73, died due to COVID-19.

While the 70-year-old woman had diabetes mellitus, the 73-year-old woman had diabetes mellitus and hypertension. In Tamil Nadu, a 69-year-old male with type 2 diabetes mellitus and Parkinson's disease died due to COVID-19.

In West Bengal, a 43-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19. She was already suffering from acute coronary syndrome, septic shock, and acute kidney injury.