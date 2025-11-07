UP govt invites entrepreneurs to set up wellness centres and resorts in the state

Uttar Pradesh Tourism has extended invitations for individuals, institutions, and entrepreneurs to establish Wellness Centres and Wellness Resorts as part of the state’s comprehensive Tourism Policy 2022. The initiative is designed to promote holistic health, yoga, and traditional Indian systems of healing, while creating additional opportunities for tourism, employment, and entrepreneurship across Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Related Articles

These new ventures are expected to contribute to experience-driven tourism and reflect a strategic effort to diversify the state’s visitor offerings beyond its traditional heritage and religious attractions.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated that as people increasingly turn towards natural therapies and wellness-based living, Uttar Pradesh has the potential to emerge as a national hub for health and rejuvenation tourism. He further added, “Our focus is to combine Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual and cultural identity with modern wellness practices. Through this initiative, we aim to promote AYUSH-based therapies like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy and give tourists an experience that brings peace to both body and mind.”

Under the Tourism Policy 2022, Wellness Centres must include a minimum of five therapy rooms offering AYUSH-based therapies. Wellness Resorts are required to have at least one acre of land, twenty rooms, and dedicated therapy spaces. These facilities are intended for visitors seeking physical healing, mental peace, and well-being, marking a shift towards mindfulness and natural living in the state’s tourism sector.

Advertisement

The policy integrates Wellness Tourism with Spiritual Circuits, highlighting destinations such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Chitrakoot, Sarnath, Shravasti, and Kapilvastu for infrastructure development and the promotion of AYUSH experiences. An International Yoga Conclave is also planned annually to position Uttar Pradesh as a global wellness destination. The initiative also emphasises hospitality, diet counselling, and the use of local herbs and organic products rooted in local heritage.

Entrepreneurs establishing Wellness Centres or Resorts can access benefits provided by the Tourism Policy 2022, including capital investment support, interest reimbursement, stamp duty exemption, waiver of land conversion and development charges, and employment-related assistance. These measures aim to attract both small and large-scale investors to develop high-quality wellness infrastructure. New employment opportunities are expected in areas such as yoga training, ayurvedic therapy, naturopathy, hospitality, and wellness tourism management.

Advertisement

Singh said that this step is part of the government’s vision to diversify Uttar Pradesh’s tourism beyond heritage and religious circuits. “The goal is to ensure that wellness becomes an integral part of the visitor experience while creating new economic opportunities for our people,” he said.