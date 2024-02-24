UP Police constable exam 2024 rescheduled due to paper leak: CM Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 due to paper leak allegations. The exam, which had over 48 lakh participants, including approximately 16 lakh women, on February 17 and 18, is set to be re-conducted within six months.

This decision comes amid protests by civil service aspirants over alleged question paper leaks. The cancellation was announced by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister stated that the sanctity of examinations cannot be compromised and vowed to take strict action against those responsible.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, "There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who toy with the hard work of youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements.”

An FIR has been lodged by Lucknow police regarding the paper leak. Aspirants are demanding a re-examination, asserting that the exam's integrity was compromised when a question paper began circulating on social media hours before the exam.

The exam, conducted across 2,385 centres in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aimed to fill 60,244 positions in the UP police force. Protests against the alleged paper leak have been staged across Uttar Pradesh, with demands for the cancellation of the exam and removal of UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Srinet.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has formed an internal committee to investigate the allegations and has asked for relevant proof from aspirants by February 23.

Protests by civil service aspirants have intensified in Uttar Pradesh, with demonstrators gathering at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in Prayagraj.

The aspirants are demanding the cancellation of the RO/ARO preliminary exam due to alleged paper leaks and are calling for the removal of UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Srinet. They have raised concerns about irregularities in the setup of exam centers, marking their discontent with the entire examination process.

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have criticised the BJP government and demanded a CBI inquiry and strict action against those responsible.