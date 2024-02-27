UP Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP clinches 8, Samajwadi Party secures 2 seats

In the Rajya Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP secured eight seats, while the Samajwadi Party won the remaining two.

The BJP candidates emerging victorious include former Union minister RPN Singh, former MP Chaudhary Tejveer Singh, general secretary of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit Amarpal Maurya, former state minister Sangeeta Balwant (Bind), party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, former MLA Sadhna Singh, former Agra mayor Naveen Jain, and industrialist Sanjay Seth. Cross-voting was reported during the election process.

Samajwadi Party candidates Jaya Bachchan, an actor-MP, and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan have been successfully elected to the Rajya Sabha in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, both the ruling BJP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party had the required numbers in the Assembly to send seven and three members, respectively, unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. However, the BJP introduced an eighth candidate, leading to a contest for one seat.

