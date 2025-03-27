UPI users alert: Update your mobile numbers before April 1 to avoid service disruption

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced new directives aimed at enhancing the security and efficiency of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system, effective April 1. These measures focus on managing inactive mobile numbers linked to UPI accounts and improving transaction accuracy.​

Key directives

Unlinking inactive mobile numbers: Starting April 1, UPI IDs associated with mobile numbers that have been inactive for an extended period will be unlinked. This initiative aims to prevent potential fraud and identity theft risks associated with recycled or reassigned phone numbers. Users with inactive numbers linked to their UPI accounts will lose access to payment apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm unless they update their mobile number records with their respective banks.

Weekly mobile number verification: Banks and UPI service providers are mandated to update their mobile number records weekly. This frequent verification process is designed to minimize errors caused by recycled or modified numbers, ensuring that databases remain current and reducing the likelihood of transaction errors due to churned mobile numbers.

Monthly reporting requirements: Financial institutions must submit monthly reports to NPCI detailing their handling of numeric UPI IDs and mobile number updates. These reports should include the total number of active UPI users, the number of updated mobile number transactions, and the number of resolved number-based transaction errors. This measure ensures accountability and proactive management of UPI-related issues.

User action required

To maintain uninterrupted UPI services, users are advised to:​

Ensure active mobile numbers: Keep the mobile number linked to your bank account active. If you have changed or deactivated your number, update your bank records promptly to avoid service disruption.​

Reactivate or update inactive numbers: If your registered mobile number has been inactive, either reactivate it or provide your bank with a new, active number before April 1.​

