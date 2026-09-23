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UPITS 4.0: UP’s exports cross ₹2 lakh crore mark; state aims to strengthen position as global manufacturing base

UPITS 4.0: UP’s exports cross ₹2 lakh crore mark; state aims to strengthen position as global manufacturing base

Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida, accounts for nearly half of the state’s exports at ₹97,703 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 1:38 PM IST
UPITS 4.0: UP’s exports cross ₹2 lakh crore mark; state aims to strengthen position as global manufacturing baseUP International Trade Show (UPITS 4.0), to be held at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29

UPITS 4.0: Uttar Pradesh’s exports have crossed the ₹2 lakh crore mark, reaching ₹2,01,241 crore in FY 2025-26. The state aims to strengthen its position as a global manufacturing and sourcing base.

The figure is a sharp rise from around ₹88,000 crore in 2017-18, making Uttar Pradesh India’s fifth-largest exporting state. The state is preparing for the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS 4.0), to be held at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29.

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Gautam Buddha Nagar, including Noida, accounts for nearly half of the state’s exports at ₹97,703 crore. It is followed by Ghaziabad at ₹18,728 crore, Kanpur Nagar at ₹10,823 crore, Moradabad at ₹10,639 crore and Agra at ₹8,907 crore.

Electrical machinery and electronics are the largest export category, contributing ₹46,960 crore. Meat and meat products accounted for ₹25,756 crore, while woven garments contributed ₹16,657 crore.

The expansion has been accompanied by a sharp increase in industrial capacity. Uttar Pradesh had around 14,000 registered factories in 2017, compared with approximately 32,000 currently. The state added 6,847 factories by 2023-24, with another 8,000 projected for the following fiscal year.

Companies including Samsung, Dixon, Lava and the HCL-Foxconn joint venture have expanded in the Noida-Greater Noida electronics clusters. Growth has also been seen in the defence corridor and traditional manufacturing hubs such as Bhadohi and Agra.

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The state’s Export Promotion Policy 2025-30 offers a 40% capital subsidy for export infrastructure, reimbursement of up to 75% of certification and marketing costs, 30% support for air and sea freight and a 50% subsidy on export credit insurance.

Uttar Pradesh has set an export target of $50 billion, or roughly ₹4 lakh crore, by FY2030. About 60% of its exports currently go to five countries – the US, UK, UAE, Germany and Nepal. The state is seeking greater access to markets in Africa, Latin America and Central Asia.

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Published on: Sep 23, 2026 1:38 PM IST
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