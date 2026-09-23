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Subex shares hit 52-week high, rise 14%; here's why 

Subex shares hit 52-week high, rise 14%; here's why 

SUBEXLTD19.61(2.49%)

Subex shares gained 13.92% to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 22.12 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1242 crore. The stock has gained 89% in three months and risen 190% in six months.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 1:05 PM IST
Subex shares hit 52-week high, rise 14%; here's why A major mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region has chosen Subex to modernize and future-proof its Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) operations, said Subex.

Shares of Subex Ltd zoomed 14% on Wednesday after the specialised technology provider said it has been chosen by a mobile operator to modernize and future-proof its Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) operations. Subex shares gained 13.92% to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 22.12 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1242 crore. The stock has gained 89% in three months and risen 190% in six months.  It has gained 88% in 2026.

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A major mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region has chosen Subex to modernize and future-proof its Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) operations, said Subex.

The deal has a contract value of US$ 5 million or nearly Rs 48 crore.

What's the deal about 

The engagement involves the deployment of Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management solutions, enabling the operator to scale its diverse partner ecosystem with confidence, onboarding new partners and business models faster, while building the operational foundation to capture emerging 5G and wholesale revenue opportunities.

The telecom operator has a diverse wholesale business covering voice, messaging, data, next-generation 5G services across both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks, as well as IoT partnerships. Its portfolio spans international and interconnect services, mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) arrangements and wholesale buy-and-sell relationships.

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To streamline these varied operations, the operator has selected Subex to deploy a unified platform for mediation, billing, routing and settlement. The move will bring multiple wholesale business lines and partner relationships onto a single convergent, future-ready technology platform.

Subex on the order win 

Subex said the deployment represents one of its most extensive partner ecosystem engagements in recent times. The unified platform is expected to help the operator scale its partner network more efficiently, accelerate the onboarding of new partners and business models, and strengthen its operational capabilities to tap emerging revenue opportunities in 5G and the broader wholesale telecom market.

About the company

Subex Ltd. is a specialized technology provider focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and analytics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) globally.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 1:05 PM IST
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