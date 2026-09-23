Subex shares hit 52-week high, rise 14%; here's why 

The deal has a contract value of US$ 5 million or nearly Rs 48 crore.

What's the deal about

The engagement involves the deployment of Subex's Partner Ecosystem Management solutions, enabling the operator to scale its diverse partner ecosystem with confidence, onboarding new partners and business models faster, while building the operational foundation to capture emerging 5G and wholesale revenue opportunities.

The telecom operator has a diverse wholesale business covering voice, messaging, data, next-generation 5G services across both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) networks, as well as IoT partnerships. Its portfolio spans international and interconnect services, mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) arrangements and wholesale buy-and-sell relationships.

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To streamline these varied operations, the operator has selected Subex to deploy a unified platform for mediation, billing, routing and settlement. The move will bring multiple wholesale business lines and partner relationships onto a single convergent, future-ready technology platform.

Subex on the order win

Subex said the deployment represents one of its most extensive partner ecosystem engagements in recent times. The unified platform is expected to help the operator scale its partner network more efficiently, accelerate the onboarding of new partners and business models, and strengthen its operational capabilities to tap emerging revenue opportunities in 5G and the broader wholesale telecom market.

About the company

Subex Ltd. is a specialized technology provider focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and analytics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) globally.