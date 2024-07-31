UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature, bans her from future exams

In a significant development, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the cancellation of Puja Khedkar's provisional candidature for the civil services examination. In addition to this cancellation, the UPSC has imposed a ban on her participation in any future examinations conducted by the commission.

The decision comes after a thorough review of Khedkar's eligibility and the circumstances surrounding her application.

Puja Khedkar has been accused of exploiting the disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to gain eligibility for the civil services examination.

The UPSC's announcement follows a thorough investigation into Khedkar's qualifications and the context of her application.

According to an official UPSC statement, "After carefully reviewing the available records, UPSC found her guilty of violating the CSE-2022 Rules. Consequently, her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been revoked, and she has been permanently barred from all future UPSC Examinations and Selections."

UPSC panel had also revealed that a Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued to Puja Khedkar on July 18 for allegedly fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit set by examination rules by falsifying her identity.

Following the issuance of the notice, the deadline for Khedkar to respond was extended to July 30, with the UPSC making it clear that this would be the "final opportunity" and that "no further extension in time" would be granted.

"Despite the extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time," the panel stated.

Khedkar has also been booked by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to qualify for the prestigious civil services examination.

To investigate the claims, a team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was assigned to gather documents from various government departments.

A case has been registered against Khedkar under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), 464 (making a document in the name of a fictitious person), 465 (forgery), and 471 (passing off a forged document as genuine). Additionally, she faces charges under sections 89 and 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

