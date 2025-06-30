'UPSC prep-cult needs to be dismantled, destroyed': User calls out IAS officer Neha Byadwal's isolated study habits

A social media user recently called out IAS officer Neha Byadwal's isolated study habits and said that this is why bureaucrats have zero idea of how India runs outside their "24*7 rote study room". She was responding to a fellow user's claim that Byadwal did not use her phone for 3 years while preparing for UPSC exams.

"This UPSC-prep cult needs to be dismantled & destroyed. Complete sociopaths with zero idea of how India runs outside of their 24*7 rote study room end up governing the public," the user said in a post on X.

Replying to her post, the user wrote that everything right from making online payments to getting online deliveries, needs a one-time password (OTP). "Bureaucracy har cheez ke liye OTP maangti hai..imagine the privilege of not requiring a mobile phone for 3 years in today’s world," she wrote.

Agreeing with the user's take, a netizen said that the bureaucrats are indeed disconnected from the common man's reality and run the administration as their "personal fiefdom".

"Absolutely correct... They run the admin as their personal fiefdom bowing to whims of politicians who themselves have no clue of how to think beyond themselves," the user commented.

"The worst part is them acting like they actually understand India cause them memorised the coaching class notes," a social media user wrote.

A user even suggested that having work experience should be a pre-requisite for those who want to work in the government. "Having work experience should be a pre-requisite for such senior positions. How to handle targets, bosses, colleagues, subordinates and teams. How to talk in an office environment (i.e. scolding subordinates in public is not administration," the user said.

"Why can't recruitment happen just like another corporate job? This exam business is so crap," another user chimed in.

Born in Jaipur, Neha cracked the UPSC exam in 2021 with her parents' support and by making some changes in her studying habits.

To crack one of the toughest exams in India, Neha Byadwal stayed away from social media and restricted her mobile phone usage to the bare minimum. She did not touch her phone for 3 years, at a time when youngsters grapple with smartphone addiction.

Her efforts bore fruit as Neha cracked the exam with an All India rank of 569 by securing a total of 960 marks in the UPSC Civil Service Examination, including 151 marks in the interview.