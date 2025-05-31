'US averted nuclear confrontation': Donald Trump takes credit for India-Pakistan truce deal AGAIN! Here's what he told both the countries

US President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his claim of having brokered a truce between India and Pakistan. He even went on to suggest that the US helped prevent a potential nuclear conflict between the two countries.

While addressing the media with Elon Musk, Trump said: "We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting. I believe that could have turned out into a nuclear disaster.”

Advertisement

While claiming credit for having brokered a truce deal between the two countries, he also thanked the leaders of both countries for their roles in de-escalating the situation.

He said that leaders in India and Pakistan are "great leaders" and "they understood, and they agreed, and that all stopped." Highlighting concerns around trade, Trump noted: “We talked trade and we said 'we can’t trade with people who are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons'."

Trump further said that the US is also stopping others from fighting.

“We are stopping others from fighting also, because ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world."

Advertisement

However, India has repeatedly denied claims of any third-party involvement in the truce deal with Pakistan, while adding it has no connection to trade negotiations.

New Delhi has maintained that the recent truce with Pakistan was a bilateral decision taken through talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations.

Donald Trump has repeatedly taken credit for helping settle the tensions between India and Pakistan. He has claimed multiple times that he told both the nuclear-armed nations that the US would do a "lot of trade" with them if they stopped fighting.

Over 2 weeks after the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India conducted precision strikes under the codename Operation Sindoor and destroyed terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Advertisement

After 4 days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes, both the countries reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict.