‘US doesn’t even have an ambassador in India’: Jairam Ramesh on Asim Munir’s second visit to Washington

India does not even have a regular Ambassador in New Delhi from the US, while Pakistan’s Field Marshal is getting invitations to Washington, said Congress’s communications in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP, Jairam Ramesh. He questioned the government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the deteriorating ties with the US.

“Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose incendiary and inflammatory remarks provided the immediate backdrop to the brutal terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, appears to be a favourite of the US. He was hosted to an unprecedented lunch on June 18, 2025, in Washington DC by President Trump. The Pakistan Army Chief is soon going to America again to attend a farewell function for the retiring US Central Command Chief Gen. Michael Kurilla--the same General Kurilla who had on June 10, 2025, called Pakistan, in his own words, 'a phenomenal partner in counter-terrorism operations'. What a bizarre certificate this was,” he said.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir is set to visit the US this week for high-level consultations with top American officials, marking his second visit to Washington since the conflict between India and Pakistan. Munir's initial visit to the US in June saw diplomatic activity, including a private luncheon with Trump. This meeting led to the announcement of enhanced cooperation between the US and Pakistan, including new oil deals.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) had visited Pakistan too in late July. He was then honoured with the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) by the Pakistani government. The US and Pakistan’s relationship, as evinced by the visits and Trump’s approval, seems to have mended since Washington found Osama bin Laden hiding in the heart of Pakistan.

“Prime Minister Modi has been claiming a special relationship with President Trump. That now stands totally exposed. Since Jan 2025, the US does not have a regular Ambassador in New Delhi nor has it named anyone yet for confirmation by the US Senate – unlike for other key countries like China,” he said. The 26th US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, concluded his tenure in January this year.

The US’ ties with India, meanwhile, have dramatically soured. Trump has not only imposed a 50 per cent tariff on New Delhi, which is one of the highest, he also reportedly halted the trade talks till the tariff situation is resolved.