US had no role in brokering ceasefire between India, Pakistan: PM Modi in phone call to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clarified to US President Donald Trump during a phone call that the United States had no role in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan last month. He also stated that there was no discussion on a US-India trade deal during the hostilities.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the 35-minute conversation, which was initiated at Trump's request. He said PM Modi made it clear that at no point during the events was there any discussion about a US-India trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan.

This was the first conversation between the two leaders since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. It took place hours before a scheduled meeting between Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Trump.

PM Modi explained that the talks regarding the cessation of military action were held directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels. These talks occurred at Pakistan's request, according to Misri.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he mediated the ceasefire and that the threat of cutting off trade forced both countries to stop hostilities. India has rejected these claims, stating that the ceasefire was negotiated directly following Pakistan's insistence.

The planned meeting between Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit did not take place as Trump returned to the United States amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. During the call, PM Modi briefed Trump on Operation Sindoor, emphasising that India's actions were measured, precise, and non-escalatory. Modi also revealed that on the night of May 9, US Vice President JD Vance had alerted India about a potential large-scale Pakistani attack.

PM Modi told Trump that India had made it clear it would respond with greater force if provoked. On the night of May 9-10, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks, to which India responded by inflicting significant damage on Pakistani forces, rendering some of their military airbases inoperable. The Prime Minister firmly told the US President that any future Pakistani aggression would be met with a stronger retaliatory response.