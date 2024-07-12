US officials frustrated with Modi-Putin bonhomie in Moscow, claims report. Here's why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared quite the bonhomie during the former's recent visit to Moscow. The warmth between the two leaders, however, did not go down well with the US.

During Modi's 2-day visit to Moscow, he described Russia as India's "all-weather friend" and backed "his friend" Putin. Modi also appreciated Putin for steering India-Russia friendship to greater heights in the last 20 years. Moreover, PM Modi was also conferred the highest Russian civilian award during this visit.

Modi's embrace of Putin, which went viral, frustrated Washington DC as it happened on the eve of US President Joe Biden's NATO Summit. The NATO summit is being seen as crucial to shore up support for Ukraine and to boost the President's credibility as the Democratic Party's candidate for the November 2024 elections.

Biden administration officials, speaking to Bloomberg anonymously, stated that Modi's first visit to Russia in five years has fueled criticism from both within and outside the Biden administration regarding closer US-India relations.

Under the Biden administration, closer ties with India is one of the top priorities of the US foreign policy. The US pledged collaboration with India on areas such as artificial intelligence and the co-production of sensitive defence technologies.

As per this report, US officials acknowledged that Modi's visit was "difficult and uncomfortable" for the Biden administration. Washington also reportedly conveyed to New Delhi that the timing of the visit could complicate the 'optics' for the US.

"Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell spoke with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in early July hoping that the Modi-Putin encounter might be rescheduled to avoid coinciding with the NATO Summit," the report added.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said at a recent address that though the India-US relationship is wider and deeper than it's ever been, it is not deep enough to be taken "for granted." The envoy further said that he respects the fact that India likes its strategic autonomy but in times of conflict, no such thing exists.

At the Defence News Conclave organized by CUTS International, Garcetti emphasized the importance of not only advocating for peace but also taking tangible steps to ensure that those who violate peaceful norms and their war apparatus are not allowed to operate unchecked.