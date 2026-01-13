US to invite India to join Pax Silica: What is the alliance? How will it help India?

The US is inviting India to become a member of the Pax Silica group, said newly-appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, who is in Delhi with a mission to mend ties between both the nations. The Pax Silica initiative that includes countries like Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Israel was launched last month.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand from the very start of this initiative," he said during his arrival speech.

WHAT IS PAX SILICA?

Pax Silica is an initiative led by the US Department of State on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners.

The term ‘pax’ denotes peace, stability and prosperity, while ‘silica’ refers to the compound that is refined into silicon, the foundational material for computer chips and AI technologies.

AIM AND OBJECTIVE OF PAX SILICA

According to the US State Department, the idea is to build a “secure, resilient, innovation-driven technology ecosystem”, spanning across critical minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

It aims to:

Reduce coercive dependencies

Partner to secure global tech supply chains, address AI supply chain opportunities and vulnerabilities, and explore joint investment

Protect sensitive technologies and build trusted digital infrastructure

The initiative wants to unite countries hosting advanced tech companies to unleash the economic potential of the new AI age, and establish a durable economic order to drive “AI-powered prosperity”, the State Department stated.

WILL PAX SILICA BENEFIT INDIA?

India is heavily dependent on China for rare earth minerals – despite having sizeable deposits – and is thereby subject to Beijing’s whims and restrictions, like last year’s six-month halt in exports that slowed down the Indian auto industry.

If India becomes part of Pax Silica, it will help New Delhi diversify from Beijing to secure other suppliers. It might also help in expanding India’s capabilities in extraction and processing of rare earth minerals.