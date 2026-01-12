‘Might even surpass that…’: US Ambassador Sergio Gor compares India Gate to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe 

Newly appointed US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday drew an evocative comparison between Delhi’s iconic India Gate and Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, suggesting that the Indian monument could even outshine its famed French counterpart.

Speaking shortly after assuming charge, Gor said he had recently spoken with US President Donald Trump and conveyed his greetings to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I spoke with President Trump just yesterday, and I bring his warm wishes to all the people of India, especially his dear friend, the incredible Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Referring to Trump’s ongoing renovation plans in Washington, DC, Gor noted that the President is considering building a structure inspired by the Arc de Triomphe. “When I told him I had just driven past the beautiful India Gate… no offence to the French, but I think what we have here in Delhi might even surpass that,” he remarked.

On bilateral ties, the ambassador said the next round of discussions on the crucial India-US trade deal is scheduled for Tuesday. “The trade deal is important, but we will also continue to work on other issues closely,” he said, underlining the broader economic agenda.

Gor also highlighted the personal rapport between Trump and Modi. “Trump’s friendship with Modi is real. Real friends can disagree but always resolve differences,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the partnership’s future, Gor said his mission is to “take the India-US partnership to the next level,” and added that he hopes President Trump could visit India “in a year or two.”

He also referenced strategic initiatives such as Pax Silica, calling it a US-led framework with India as a key partner, while acknowledging the challenges ahead. “Not easy to cross the finish line, but determined,” he said.

Acknowledging the scale and complexity of negotiations with India, Gor said both sides remained committed to moving talks forward. "India is the world's largest nation. So, it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," he said.