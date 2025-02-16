'Using Indian or Chinese-made drones?': Ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai counters Rahul Gandhi

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Sunday questioned whether the drones featured in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s video on new technology were Indian-made or sourced from China. Responding to Gandhi’s remarks about India’s lag in drone production, Pai defended the country’s industrial progress and urged an end to what he termed as a "fake narrative."

"Pl check whether he is using Indian drones or Chinese-made drones? What brand is this?" Pai wrote in response to the Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed who shared Gandhi’s video on drone technology. Pai listed several achievements in India’s manufacturing sector over the last decade.

"India is the 5th largest industrial manufacturing country globally today, 2nd largest steel producer, 2nd largest cement producer, 3rd largest automobile producer, largest 2W manufacturer, 2nd largest mobile phone producer, 3rd largest power producer… much of this in the last 10 years. Pl stop this fake narrative and trying to pull India down!" he added.

Pl check whether he is using Indian Drones or Chinese made Drones? What brand is this?

India is the 5th largest Industrial manufacturing country globally today, 2nd largest steel producer, 2nd largest cement, 3 largest automobile producer, Largest 2W manufacturer, 2nd largest… https://t.co/DZsIIMoC0P — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) February 16, 2025

Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted a video highlighting China’s advancements in drone technology, arguing that India needs a strong production base to remain competitive. "Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors, and optics to manoeuver and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways," he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi criticised what he called "teleprompter speeches on AI" and stressed the importance of controlling core production technologies. "We cannot lead in AI or technology if we don't control production. We have handed over our consumer data, we don't make the key components, and while the rest of the world is shaping the future, we are limited to assembly," Gandhi said.

Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors and optics to manoeuver and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways. But drones are not just one technology - they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system.



Unfortunately, PM… pic.twitter.com/giEFLSJxxv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 15, 2025

In the video, Gandhi is heard saying that drones have completely transformed the way wars are fought. "But drones are not just a technology – they are a grassroots and small-scale innovation being produced by a robust industrial system. Drones have diminished the importance of tanks, artillery and even aircraft carriers, bringing air power to the platoon level and reshaping intelligence and precision on the battlefield. But this revolution is not just limited to warfare -- it is also about industry, AI and next-generation technology," he said.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed supported Gandhi’s stance, saying, "Only a leader with scientific temperament and technological understanding can make India compete with China and the US—not someone who relies on teleprompters to utter laughable terminology."

The Congress and Indian Youth Congress amplified the video, calling for "substance over rhetoric" and urging India to build a robust industrial ecosystem. "India’s youth deserve better than PM Modi’s 'teleprompter' speeches! Rahul Gandhi's vision for a strong industrial ecosystem is the way forward," the Youth Congress said in a post.