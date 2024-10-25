Uttar Pradesh govt links performance of DMs, commissioners to investment, employment generated in their districts

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken a big decision to improve investment and employment in the state.

The Yogi Adityanath-led administration has mandated that all district magistrates and commissioners have to submit self-assessment report regarding investment and employment generated in their respective districts, according to a report by AajTak.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh said the role of a DM and Commissioner is very important regarding investment in the state. In such a situation, DM and Commissioner will have to write about the progress related to investment and loan in their district in the annual ACR. There will be grading on the basis of investment in the ACR of DM. Efforts will also be made to honour officials if their performance, the AajTak report added. This system will be implemented within the next two to three weeks.

Singh also said that the credit deposit ratio and cash deposit ratio of districts like Unnao, Balrampur and Shravasti are low. In order to enhance the credit deposit ratio, the data on this will be submitted to DMs and Commissioners in April every year, as per the AajTak report. According to Chief Secretary Manoj Singh, Maharashtra has the largest share of the Rs 12 lakh crore deposit, followed by UP.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh government announced that it will organise groundbreaking ceremony of investment proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

Inviting the semiconductor industry to invest in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted that Uttar Pradesh offers incentives such as land subsidies and capital subsidies of 25 percent for chip units under a policy. Together with the Centre's incentives of 50 percent, chip units can get subsidies of up to 75 percent for investment proposals, the CM said.

The state government has also secured investment proposals worth nearly Rs 1.15 lakh crore for green hydrogen, ammonia projects, which are expected to create around 20,000 jobs across the state.