Welspun Corp shares in focus after new export order; order book at Rs 23,460 crore

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd will be in focus on Wednesday after the company announced the receipt of a fresh export order, strengthening its global order book.

In an exchange filing, Welspun Corp said, "We are pleased to announce the receipt of a new export order for supply of large diameter coated line pipes for supply in Americas."

The firm further stated, "With this new order, the additional orders booked in India, since our last announcement made in Sept '25, are to the tune of Rs 3,100 crore and our consolidated global order book now stands at Rs 23,460 crore (equivalent to $2.6 billion, approx.), giving clear business visibility and continuity both at India and USA assets."

According to the company, the strong order inflows enhance execution certainty across its manufacturing facilities in India and the US. Welspun Corp also clarified the execution timeline, noting, "The above order book will be executed during FY26, FY27 and FY28."

Technically, the stock traded below the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 41.56. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The scrip has a standalone/consolidated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.76/7.33 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.67. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 47.06/107.59 with a return on equity (RoE) of 33.86. As per Trendlyne data, Welspun Corp has a one-year beta of 1.27, indicating high volatility.

Welspun Corp is a key player in large-diameter pipes used in oil, gas and water infrastructure projects.