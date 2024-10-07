Uttarakhand UCC panel comes up with rules: Marriage, live-in registrations, will documentation go online

The committee tasked with formulating the rules for Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has put forward several key recommendations, including the introduction of digital platforms for marriage and live-in registrations, will documentation, and modifications. These digital services are part of the panel's vision to streamline legal processes and enhance accessibility for the public.

As reported by The Indian Express, the Rules Making & Implementation Committee, which convened its final meeting on Monday, has held over 130 sessions since its inception in February. Led by retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, the committee has produced a comprehensive 500-page report that will soon be submitted to the state government.

One of the prominent recommendations is the designation of sub-registrars or village panchayat development officers, who are already responsible for birth and death registrations in rural areas, as the authorities for marriage and live-in relationship registrations.

The committee's report will outline the rules for implementing the UCC and provide a detailed account of the legislative process that involved legal experts and interns. With the BJP aiming to position Uttarakhand's UCC as a model for other states, the rule-making process has been designed with a broader national scope in mind.

A key feature of the recommendations is the development of a dedicated website and mobile app, which are ready for launch once the UCC is enacted. These platforms will be integrated with relevant government databases to facilitate seamless digital documentation. For individuals less familiar with technology, the committee has proposed the use of Common Service Centres (CSCs) to assist with registrations. Singh emphasized the need for a secure hosting solution to ensure the protection of personal data.

The UCC Bill, passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly in February, covers a range of legal matters including marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. Following its passage, the committee was formed to develop the rules for the code’s implementation. The committee also includes senior officials such as Uttarakhand Police ADG (Administration) Amit Sinha and Uttarakhand Resident Commissioner Ajay Mishra.

The final report is expected to reach Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of the state's 24th foundation day, with Dhami previously expressing his intent to have the UCC in place by November 9.



