Muslim Board to challenge Supreme Court's decision on maintenance and Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board announced on Sunday that it plans to challenge the Supreme Court's recent ruling, which allows divorced Muslim women to claim maintenance after the 'Iddat' period. The board also intends to contest the recently passed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law in Uttarakhand. These decisions were made during a working committee meeting, as confirmed by spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas.

Ilyas announced that eight resolutions were approved during the meeting.

"The first resolution concerns the Supreme Court's recent judgment, which contradicts Sharia law. Marriage in Islam is seen as a sacred bond, and the religion strives to avoid divorce. Although the Supreme Court's decision aims to benefit women, it may create issues for them in marital relationships. We will consult our legal committee on steps to overturn this ruling," Ilyas explained.

On July 10, the Supreme Court unequivocally ruled that Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) applies to all married women, including Muslims. The justices emphasized that Indian men must unequivocally recognize the significance of homemakers by providing unwavering financial support, such as joint accounts and unfettered access to ATMs.

Concerning the UCC, Ilyas said, "Diversity is our country's identity, protected by our Constitution. The UCC aims to erase this diversity, challenging both constitutional and religious freedoms. Our legal committee is preparing to challenge the UCC law enacted in Uttarakhand."

He also highlighted the issues under the Worship Places Act of 1991 and ongoing religious tensions. "Even though we hoped the Babri Masjid incident would be the last religious dispute, new conflicts keep emerging. We urge the Supreme Court to handle these under the Worship Places Act," he stated.

Ilyas also noted an increase in mob lynching cases, despite election results indicating a public rejection of hatred. He pointed out, "There have been 11-12 incidents of mob lynching since the elections. This brutal act goes against the rule of law."

Finally, discussing the Palestine-Israel conflict, Ilyas urged the Indian government to cut strategic ties with Israel and advocate for a ceasefire. "Our support for the two-nation theory remains firm. Israel's illegal occupation must come to an end. The board also condemns the insufficient response from Muslim countries and calls on our government to take action, just as it did in the Russia-Ukraine war," he concluded.