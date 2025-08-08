Uttarkashi cloudburst: 80 more people rescued; CM Dhami urged everyone to help the victims

Evacuation of stranded pilgrims from areas around disaster-hit Dharali village continued on Friday. Authorities focused on rescue and relief operations via air as the Gangotri National Highway and several rural motor roads were damaged at multiple points.

So far, 80 people have been safely brought to the ITBP's Matli helipad since morning, an official said. Advanced equipment needed to clear debris in Dharali in search of the missing are being flown in with the help of IAF's Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters and those of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Authority.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Food supplies are also being sent to affected areas by helicopter, officials added. Clearing debris is challenging as rubble heaps reach 50-60 feet in height at some places.

With roads breached at various points, air support remains crucial for evacuating stranded people and transporting food and essentials, said an NDRF official. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been at the district headquarters in Uttarkashi for several days to monitor rescue operations closely.

In a Facebook post, Dhami said he reviewed relief and rescue efforts in Dharali that morning. Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing with the help of Heli Seva, Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters, and people are being brought back safely, he added.

Guidelines have been issued to officials for restoring roads, communication, electricity and food supply. "We are trying to evacuate all affected people safely and restore normal life as soon as possible," Dhami said. He also noted that the central government is providing full cooperation for rescue efforts.

Advertisement

The chief minister has decided to contribute an amount equal to a month's salary towards disaster relief operations in Uttarkashi. He said the state government stands with the affected people at every step and urged everyone to come together to help victims in this difficult situation.

Dhami appealed to public representatives, officials, voluntary organisations and citizens to contribute financially to ongoing relief work in the disaster-hit areas of the district as per their capacity.

The flash floods in Dharali on Tuesday afternoon demolished buildings and swept away people and vehicles. Residents of nearby villages, including Mukhba, said more than half the village was washed away in the disaster.

Dharali is a main stopover on the way to Gangotri, where the Ganga originates, and has many hotels, homestays, restaurants and guest houses. So far, two bodies have been recovered and more than 50 people, including nine army personnel, remain missing, officials involved in rescue operations said.