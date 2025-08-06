Uttarakhand cloudburst: 150 people rescued, 50 feared missing; landslides on the highway cause delays

Flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on Tuesday have left devastating impacts in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are actively participating in rescue operations to mitigate the disaster's effects.

Approximately 150 people have been rescued from the affected areas. "We have been informed that four people have died and about 50 are missing. Eleven army personnel are missing from the Harsil area," reported an NDRF official. The situation remains critical as efforts continue to account for those missing.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Mohsen Shahedi highlighted that three NDRF teams are en route to Dharali village, but landslides blocking the Rishikesh-Uttarkashi highway have caused delays. Adverse weather conditions have prevented two NDRF teams from being airlifted from Dehradun.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, the ITBP successfully rescued 413 pilgrims stranded along the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra route. The pilgrims were assisted using a rope-based traverse crossing technique after a large portion of the trekking path was washed away.

The Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) confirmed the safety of 51 tourists stranded in Uttarkashi. These tourists, including 11 from Nanded district, are being relocated to safer locations with the help of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi and local disaster management authorities.

The formation of a lake in a higher area of Uttarkashi has been noted, although officials consider it safe as water levels are receding. However, the region remains on high alert to prevent any further risks.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure the safe evacuation of affected individuals under the coordination of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and various district administrations. Helpline numbers have been provided for those seeking real-time updates and assistance: 9321587143, 022-22027990, and 022-22794229. The Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre can be contacted at 0135-2710334 or 821.

While rescue operations are being effectively carried out, the situation demands continuous monitoring and collaborative efforts from both government and non-government entities to safeguard lives and restore normalcy.

Authorities have instructed all relevant agencies to remain vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any unforeseen developments as the region faces ongoing challenges due to the recent natural disaster.