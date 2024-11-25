Vaishno Devi Ropeway Protests: Stones thrown, CRPF vehicle damaged in clashes in Katra

Tensions flared in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday as protesters clashed with security forces during ongoing demonstrations against the proposed ropeway project along the Vaishno Devi trek route atop Trikuta hills.

Footage shared by news agency ANI showed protesters pelting stones at security personnel and vandalizing a CRPF vehicle, escalating the situation further.

Reasi SSP Paramvir Singh stated that the protests, which had been peaceful for the past three days, took a violent turn when some demonstrators began pelting stones at security forces.

“For the last three days, people have been protesting, and we were managing the situation. However, today, some individuals threw stones at the police. We are working to bring the situation under control and hope to restore normalcy soon,” Singh told news agency ANI.

On Sunday, shopkeepers and laborers staged a protest rally on the third day of their strike, gathering for a sit-in outside the subdivisional magistrate's office and Shalimar Park in Katra, the base camp for Vaishno Devi pilgrims. The strike, initially called by shopkeepers and pony and palanquin owners on Friday, has now entered its fourth day.

"The 72-hour strike has been extended by another 24 hours. We will hold discussions to decide our next steps," a representative of the joint committee of shopkeepers and pony and palanquin owners said.

While businesses at Katra’s base camp remain open, shops along the pilgrimage route from Ban Ganga to Charan Paduka are closed. The suspension of pony and palanquin services has added challenges for pilgrims, particularly the elderly and differently-abled, making their sacred journey more difficult.

The locals have voiced concerns that the proposed ropeway project would harm the environment and disrupt their livelihoods, claiming it could leave many jobless. They also accused authorities of moving forward with the project without sufficient public consultation.

Lieutenant Governor’s Assurance

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the protestors' concerns, offering assurances about their employment. He stated that a committee led by the Divisional Commissioner is carefully reviewing the project and exploring ways to rehabilitate affected locals.

The LG stressed that the legitimate concerns of the community would be addressed, while also ensuring the region’s development proceeds as planned.

Details of the Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced the long-anticipated ropeway project to provide pilgrims with a safer and faster journey. The project, estimated at Rs 250 crore, will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometer track.

Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shrine Board, highlighted the project’s significance, stating, "The ropeway will be a game-changer, especially for pilgrims who find the steep trek to the shrine challenging."