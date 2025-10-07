'Value their contribution': Amid trade tension, Modi meets US delegation of thinkers, business leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with a US delegation of thinkers and business leaders led by Walter Russell Mead. The Prime Minister praised the delegation's contribution to strengthening India–US relations and advancing their partnership for global peace, progress, and prosperity.

"Glad to interact with a US delegation of thinkers and business leaders led by Mr. Walter Russell Mead. Value their contribution in strengthening India-US ties and advancing our partnership for global peace, progress and prosperity," Modi wrote on X.

Advertisement

Glad to interact with a US delegation of thinkers and business leaders led by Mr. Walter Russell Mead. Value their contribution in strengthening India-US ties and advancing our partnership for global peace, progress and prosperity.@wrmead pic.twitter.com/Nw3snfzB4C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

Walter Russell Mead, an American academic and foreign policy expert, currently serves as Professor of Strategy and Statecraft at the University of Florida and is a Distinguished Fellow at the Hudson Institute.

This meeting comes at a time when India–US relations are facing tension due to the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar acknowledged the ongoing trade issues between the two countries. He highlighted that India has been in talks with the US for a "trade understanding" that respects both nations' "bottom lines and red lines." He also noted that both sides have not yet reached a resolution on trade discussions.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "There are things you can negotiate and there are things you can’t.” He added, “I am not minimizing the issues, but I don’t think we should take it to a point, as though this is going to percolate to every dimension of the relationship… we need to see this in proportion."

The foreign minister acknowledged the challenges in India-US trade but stressed that the broader relationship continues to move forward. "Today, a big part of our issues with the US is the fact that we have not arrived at a landing ground for our trade discussions. And the inability so far to reach there has led to a certain tariff being levied," he stated.

Advertisement

He also pointed out the unfairness of the tariffs imposed on India, especially the 25% tariff related to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. "There is a second tariff, which we regard as very unfair for sourcing energy from Russia, and of course, other countries who have done so including countries who right now have a far more antagonistic relationship with Russia than we do."

