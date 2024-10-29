Vandre East MLA Zeeshan Siddique, Salman Khan get threat calls after Baba Siddique's murder

Zeeshan Siddique, Vandre East MLA and son of slain Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan have received threat calls, India Today reported.

After the calls on October 25, an employee from Zeeshan's office filed a complaint, prompting the police authorities to register a case. Besides this, the caller also demanded a ransom amount from Zeeshan Siddique and Salman Khan.

The caller has been identified as 20-year-old Mohammad Tayyab aka Gurfan. The 20-year-old has been arrested from Noida's Sector 39 area and is being brought to Mumbai on a transit remand.

The development came weeks after Baba Siddique was murdered outside Zeeshan's office in Bandra allegedly by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On October 12, the former Maharashtra minister was shot dead while bursting crackers outside Zeeshan Siddique's office.

Zeeshan Siddique recently joined the NCP faction led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. He joined the NCP around three months after being ousted from the Congress over allegations of cross-voting in the Maharashtra legislative council elections.

Siddique was announced as the party's candidate from the Bandra East constituency. He has been fielded against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Varun Sardesai from the assembly seat.

After joining the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Zeeshan said: "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love and support of all the people, I will win Bandra East yet again."

In the Baba Siddique murder case, the police has so far arrested 15 people. In an unverified social media post, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for killing the former state minister due to the latter's close association with Salman Khan.