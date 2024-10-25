Pak drones used to smuggle guns: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's disturbing Pakistan terror links uncovered in Baba Siddique assassination?

A big Pakistan link has been uncovered in the shocking murder of Mumbai-based politician Baba Siddique murder and can show that the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi, who claimed responsibility for the heinous crime, can have cross-border terror links.

A per the Mumbai police, the investigation has revealed that four guns, not three, were used in the crime, Mumbai police confirmed on Friday, reported NDTV. Authorities have also recovered the fourth weapon, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding this high-profile assassination.

Police sources are exploring the possibility that the firearms were smuggled into India from Pakistan via drones. Additionally, images of the weapons have been shared with the Rajasthan police for further investigation.

Baba Siddique, a prominent leader of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was fatally shot on October 12 near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East. His murder sent shockwaves throughout the nation, highlighting the escalating violence within political circles.

Responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the gang of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, known for its involvement in organized crime. Authorities have made significant progress in the case, arresting 15 individuals connected to the murder, while three suspects remain at large.

According to police reports, the shooters include Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana, Dharmaraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, and the wanted Shivkumar Gautam. They allegedly conspired with Shubham Lonkar, the brother of Pravin Lonkar, who is also linked to the Bishnoi gang. Together, they orchestrated the assassination and supplied the firearms used in the attack.

Witnesses reported that the shooters used chili powder to distract the police officer assigned to protect Siddique before opening fire.

Financial backing for this operation reportedly came from Harish Kumar Nisad, a scrap dealer based in Pune. According to the police, financing of the crime is a possible angle that they are investigating and to what extent it is tied up with terror-related activities from across the border.

As investigations continue, the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, along with key accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, are still on the run. Notably, Akhtar was reportedly in contact with the other conspirators, promising them substantial monetary rewards and a trip abroad upon completion of the assassination.

In a related development, the Delhi Police Special Cell has intensified efforts against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, arresting seven suspected shooters who were reportedly planning to target an individual in Rajasthan.

The Bishnoi gang, notorious for its involvement in various criminal activities, including homicide, extortion, and arms trafficking, has seen its profile rise alarmingly in recent years, prompting authorities to take decisive action.

As the investigation unfolds, the Mumbai police continue to pursue all leads in a bid to dismantle the criminal network behind this brazen attack.