Varanasi court allows Hindu side to offer prayers at Gyanvapi

In a big win for the Hindu side, a Varanasi court on Wednesday allowed Hindus to offer prayers at the basement of the Gyanvapi complex. The puja will be conducted in the basement of Vyasji, said advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindus in the ongoing case. The court has asked the district administration to make all arrangements within 7 days for the puja, which will be conducted by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

Vishnu Shankar Jain called the order a turning point in the Gyanvapi case. He also said that the Hindus had access to the basement for puja till 1993 but the then-state government "misused" its power and sealed the area. The Gyanvapi mosque is next to the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Hindus claim that the mosque was built after destroying the Hindu temple.

WATCH: Hindu Representatives Demand The De-Sealing And Survey Of The Wazukhana Area In The Supreme Court

The district court's order comes just days after the Hindu side moved the Supreme Court, seeking the de-sealing of the 'wazukhana' area in the Gyanvapi complex. The 'Wazukhana' was sealed in 2022 following an order by the apex court.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, in his plea, asked the top court to allow the ASI to carry out another comprehensive survey in the 'wazukhana' area without harming the 'Shivling'.

"Direct the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India to conduct the necessary investigation/ survey of the Shivlingam for determining the nature of Shivlingam and associated features without causing any damage to the Shivlingam situated within the sealed area," the plea stated.

What ASI found in Gyanvapi

Last week, the Archaeological Survey's report was shared with the parties in the case. Jain shared the findings of the ASI, which conducted a scientific survey following a court order. Jain said the ASI has in its report suggested that the Gyanvapi mosque is built on a Hindu temple. He said the report strongly suggested the existence of a substantial Hindu temple structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

According to the Hindu lawyer, the ASI has said that sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil. "Existing architectural remains, decorated mouldings on the walls, a large decorated entrance gate, a small entrance with a mutilated image, and birds and animals carved for decoration in and outside suggest that the western wall is the remaining part of a Hindu temple."

Jain said the Arabic Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb. Hence, he said, the preexisting structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century. "Based on the scientific studies survey carried outstudy of architectural remains, exposed features, and artifacts inscriptions, art, and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. A report of a total of 839 pages has been filed by ASI."

