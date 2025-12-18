India doesn’t just consume platforms, it reshapes: Anupam Mittal lauds Meesho after its share price doubles from IPO

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal took to social media to laud Meesho as the Bengaluru-based company’s shares doubled from their IPO price, delivering 110 per cent during the last six trading sessions. He said Meesho has been quietly winning in India while its giants of rivals, Amazon and Flipkart, are throwing everything they have at the desi market.

“Watching Meesho quietly win in Bharat while Amazon and Flipkart throw everything they have at India, is a good reminder. Distribution & local beats generic brute force,” he said, further adding about local GPTs. “Tried a few local GPTs including Puch AI. Very colloquial. Very Indian. Use cases most global models don’t think about,” he said.

Mittal added: “India doesn’t just consume platforms. It reshapes them.”

Meesho stock, which debuted on the market on 10 December, climbed to Rs 233.50 in the latest session, significantly above its IPO price of Rs 111. Its market capitalisation surpassed the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone for the first time, with the figure standing at Rs 1,000,823.35 crore.

The stock jumped 20 per cent and hit the upper circuit in the most recent session after UBS began coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a target price of Rs 220 per share.

Meesho’s shares made their stock market debut at Rs 162.50 on the NSE, a 46.40 per cent premium over the issue price. On the BSE, the opening price was Rs 161.20, representing a premium of 45.23 per cent over the IPO price. The IPO was open for subscription from 3 December to 5 December. Shares were offered in a price band of Rs 105-111 per share, with a lot size of 134 shares.