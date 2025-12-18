‘India is the place to build’: Ronnie Screwvala says Indians need not replicate Western, Chinese models

Entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, addressing graduating students at Presidency University, Bengaluru, highlighted the importance of building careers and businesses in India. He told the audience, "India is the place to build." Screwvala encouraged students to focus on solving genuine challenges faced in India, rather than prioritising fundraising or valuation growth.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He noted that India need not replicate Western or Chinese models but should instead forge an independent development path that bridges both rural and urban ambitions.

During his speech, Screwvala referred to his own journey from a lower middle-class background to creating a successful business empire. He urged students to carve their own paths by embracing challenges and detours. "Life is to be lived in a zigzag manner," he said, emphasising that success often results from missteps, experiments, and unexpected turns.

Screwvala discussed the current landscape shaped by Artificial Intelligence and cautioned students against losing their individuality. He warned them not to "outsource their identity" to AI or social media and encouraged embracing one’s outsider status, taking risks, and facing uncertainty with resilience.

Advertisement

He further spoke about the pressures of today’s competitive job market, advising students to strive to be within the top 20-30 per cent of their chosen fields to distinguish themselves and unlock greater career opportunities.

Reflecting on his personal experience, Screwvala described the scepticism he faced from his own family upon choosing a path in entrepreneurship. He motivated students to remain steadfast when confronted with doubt and to focus on making a meaningful impact.

Screwvala praised the vision of Presidency University and Chancellor Dr Nissar Ahmed for fostering a multidisciplinary institution. He highlighted the university’s diverse academic pathways and commended the 100-acre green campus and world-class facilities that contribute to a stimulating academic environment.

He emphasised that young entrepreneurs should prioritise solving real problems that matter to India, rather than being swayed by external expectations or trends. This approach, he suggested, would contribute to sustainable development and lasting impact.

Advertisement

By encouraging students to embrace setbacks and maintain their individuality, Screwvala’s address aimed to inspire the next generation to pursue innovation, resilience, and purpose in their careers.