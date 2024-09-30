Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal duped of Rs 7 crore by fraudsters posing as CBI, 2 held 

Vardhman Group Chairman SP Oswal was allegedly duped of Rs 7 crore by a gang of inter-state cyber fraudsters. Two cybercriminals have been arrested, and Rs 5.25 crore have been recovered by the police.

All the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal, Punjab Police said. Seven other members of the gang have been identified. They approached the industrialists posing as CBI officials with a fake arrest warrant.

The fraudsters cheated the owner of Vardhman Group S P Oswal by getting Rs 7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist, PTI reported.

One of them introduced himself as a CBI officer and showed the industrialist a fake arrest warrant and threatened him with digital arrest, police said. The cyber cell of the police registered the case on the complaint of Oswal and said it solved the case within 48 hours.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal said two cyber criminals have been arrested and Rs 5.25 crore have been recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Atanoo Choudhary and Anand Kumar Choudhary (both residents of Guwahati in Assam), police said. It was the second such incident which came to light within a week. Earlier, a local industrialist was duped of Rs 1.01 crore by some fraudsters.

Rajnish Ahuja was also duped after the fraudsters threatened him with an arrest warrant after claiming that extortion amount was transferred to his bank account.