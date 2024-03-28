'Vested interests at play': Prominent lawyers raise concern over 'group' trying to defame courts

Over 600 lawyers, including several prominent names, have raised serious concerns against the actions of a "specific interest group" aiming to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

This group, according to the lawyers, is employing pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes, particularly in cases involving "political figures and corruption allegations". According to the letter, accessed by BT, these actions pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric and the trust placed in judicial processes.

The lawyers highlighted several concerning methods, including the propagation of false narratives about a so-called ‘golden era’ of the judiciary, aimed at discrediting current proceedings and undermining public confidence in the courts.

Some of the accusations include ‘bench fixing’, disrespectful comparisons of domestic courts to those in lawless regimes, and direct attacks on judges’. As per the letter, the tactics employed by the interest group involve selective criticism or praise of court decisions based on their political agenda, described as a “My way or the highway” approach. The lawyers note the strategic timing of these tactics around election periods, drawing parallels to similar activities in 2018-2019.

Senior members of the bar have requested the Supreme Court to take protective measures against these attacks to maintain the judiciary’s integrity. The letter calls for a united stand in support of the judiciary to ensure it remains a strong pillar of democracy, urging decisive leadership in addressing these challenges.