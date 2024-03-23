Karnataka govt takes centre to Supreme Court over drought relief fund discrepancies

Frustrated by delays in receiving drought relief funds, the Congress-led Karnataka government has taken the Union government to the Supreme Court to push for the release of long-awaited financial assistance.

The state government filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday, invoking Article 32 of the Constitution.

This move aims to secure financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the state is legally entitled to these funds and should not have to plead for them.

"There is no need to beg for NDRF funds. So, the state is legally asking for its share," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Karnataka has requested Rs 18,171.44 crore in drought relief assistance. With 223 out of 236 taluks declared as drought-hit, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted the urgency, citing immense pressure from farmers. The government has already provided Rs 2,000 to each affected farmer as interim relief.

Despite repeated petitions to the Union government, including meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka's efforts to secure relief funds for drought-stricken areas have been unsuccessful, according to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"It's the responsibility of both state and Centre to respond to farmers when some disaster occurs. We have waited patiently for five long months for the Centre to respond to our requests. Finally, we were forced to approach the court of law," he explained.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that the funds, mandated to be released by November 2023, have not been disbursed as per the law. He highlighted the significant loss of agricultural and horticultural crops, amounting to 48 lakh hectares, due to drought conditions. Despite the visit and report submission by an inter-ministerial central team, the Union government has not taken action to release the necessary funds, he added.

Siddaramaiah justified the decision to approach the court, emphasizing that it's not a matter for electoral gain. "Seeking justice cannot be politicized," he asserted. He disclosed that the state government has already allocated Rs 1,017 crore for drought management. However, to provide necessary input subsidies, an additional Rs 4,663 crore is required. Given these circumstances, the government has sought court intervention to expedite the release of funds.

Since the Supreme Court is currently on vacation for a week, the issue is expected to be addressed thereafter

