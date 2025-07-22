Vice President election: Breaking down NDA's strength across both Houses

The surprise resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday has necessitated the election of his successor-and the numbers in Parliament currently favour the ruling NDA. Dhankhar resigned citing medical reasons. The vice president holds the second-highest constitutional office in the country and also serves as the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.

The election is conducted through a vote of an electoral college comprising members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members of the Upper House. The current effective strength of the two Houses stands at 786. This includes 542 members in Lok Sabha (after one vacancy from Basirhat in West Bengal) and 240 members in Rajya Sabha (after five vacancies — four from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Punjab).

A candidate needs 394 votes to win, assuming all eligible members cast their ballot.

The BJP-led NDA currently holds 293 members in the 542-member Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, it has the support of 129 members, factoring in support from nominated MPs. This gives the ruling bloc a total backing of 422 members - 28 votes above the required simple majority.

Article 68(2) of the Constitution provides that "an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the Vice-President occurring by reason of his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, shall be held as soon as possible after the occurrence of the vacancy."

Article 66(1) mandates that the election "shall be held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot."

Under this system, MPs mark preferences against candidate names on a secret ballot. The elected vice president holds office for five years from the date of assuming charge, and may continue beyond term expiry until a successor is elected and assumes office.

The schedule for the election has not yet been notified. But with the numbers currently favouring the NDA, the ruling alliance is well-positioned once the process is formally set in motion.



