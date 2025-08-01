Vice-Presidential poll to be held on Sept 9; last date for filing nominations is Aug 21 

The Election Commission of India has announced that the election to choose the next Vice-President of India will be held on September 9, following the mid-term resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had served in the role since 2022. The 74-year-old made the announcement after chairing the first day of the Monsoon Session as Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the schedule, the last date for filing nominations is August 21, while polling will take place on September 9. The votes will be counted on the same day as the polling.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the vacancy through a notification issued on July 22, 2025. As per the law, the election to fill such a vacancy must be held as soon as possible. The person elected will serve a full five-year term from the date they take office.

A furore in the political circles ensued after the sudden resignation, with many theorising that there’s more than what meets the eye.

According to sources who told India Today, Dhankhar’s resignation was the result of a long-standing clash with the government, and not a sudden dispute. His acceptance of the opposition-backed motion to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma was the final trigger, according to the sources.

Advertisement

Sources said he was in contact with a senior Congress leader regarding the impeachment motion against Justice Varma, which followed the discovery of a large amount of cash at the judge’s residence. The government grew increasingly concerned about the development and tried to dissuade the Vice President from accepting the Opposition’s proposal independently.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister Arjun Meghwal, and Rajya Sabha Leader JP Nadda reportedly urged Dhankhar to wait, saying efforts were underway to build consensus for the motion. Despite these interventions, Dhankhar proceeded to announce the receipt of signatures from Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha, in a rare act of dissent.

Following his decision to accept the Opposition’s motion without the NDA government’s approval, Prime Minister Modi met his top aides, including the Home Minister, and expressed deep disappointment over the Vice President’s conduct, sources said.