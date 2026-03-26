Video of traffic near Hyderabad's iconic Cafe Niloufer goes viral, netizens react

A 23-second video showing dense traffic near Cafe Niloufer in Hyderabad is gaining traction on social media, capturing long queues of vehicles packed closely together with barely any movement on the road.

Shared with the caption, "Welcome to Hyderabad, where Bengaluru traffic looks cute now," the clip highlights what appears to be a severe traffic jam, with cars, bikes and public transport vehicles crowding the stretch. The visuals have resonated with users, quickly turning the short clip into a widely circulated post online.

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Welcome to Hyderabad, where Bengaluru traffic looks cute now. pic.twitter.com/QHHvGOCZJi — Aparajite (@amshilparaghu) March 25, 2026

Business Today could not independently verify the authenticity of this video. As the video spread, it triggered a wave of reactions, with many users drawing comparisons between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, a city often associated with chronic traffic congestion.

"I have never seen recently this much traffic in Bangalore," one user wrote, while another suggested a possible reason behind the situation, saying, "This traffic is because of panic at petrol stations today."

Some reactions took a more humorous tone. "Welcome to Hyderabad, where even Bengaluru traffic now looks peaceful! Next level 'Bengaluru 2.0' unlocked. Congrats on the upgrade!" a user commented, while another added, "They have to compete with Bangalore in all aspects".

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Others pointed to infrastructure concerns, with one user noting, "No proper infrastructure for people crossing the roads in Hyderabad special in IT areas, need lot of skywalks and smooth passage for people, from this location there's no way people can go smoothly to metro station."

The clip has since added to ongoing conversations around urban traffic challenges, with social media users highlighting how rapidly growing cities continue to struggle with infrastructure and congestion issues.