Vietnam boat tragedy: At least 15 Indian tourists feared dead after speedboat capsizes near Phu Quoc Island

At least 15 Indian tourists were feared dead after a speedboat carrying Indian visitors capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to local authorities cited by the Associated Press (AP). Twenty-one people were rescued from the accident, while Indian authorities said they were still verifying the casualties.

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The boat was carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant, when it overturned off the popular tourist destination. Rescue operations were launched immediately, with Vietnamese authorities continuing search efforts and investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam released the names of the 32 Indian tourists who were on board the ill-fated vessel. In a post on X, the embassy said it was working with local authorities to verify details of the casualties and would provide updates as more information became available.

"As per information received from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. We are ascertaining further details on casualties and would update soon," the embassy said.

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Embassy of India, in Vietnam tweets, "As per information recieved from official sources, the following 32 Indian tourists were onboard the boat which capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. We are ascertaining further details on casualties and would update… pic.twitter.com/uLqSmWqZQp — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

However, there has been no official confirmation from Indian authorities regarding the number or identities of those who have died.

Following the accident, the Indian mission activated emergency response mechanisms and established dedicated control rooms in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to assist affected families and coordinate with Vietnamese authorities.

Earlier, the embassy had posted, "In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing."

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It added that local authorities were continuing rescue operations while the exact circumstances surrounding the accident were being investigated.

🚨 Tragedy in Phú Quốc: A tourist speedboat carrying 32 Indian visitors and four crew members capsized in An Thới waters on Saturday afternoon. All 36 people have been brought ashore. Authorities confirmed 15 deaths, while 21 others were rescued and taken to hospital, including… pic.twitter.com/3XxFV0htyg — Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) July 11, 2026

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister for NRI Empowerment & Relations Kondapalli Srinivas said the state government was monitoring the situation closely, as officials sought to determine whether any of the victims belonged to Andhra Pradesh.

"We are collecting data on how many people from Andhra Pradesh died in the boat accident in Vietnam. We are monitoring the situation from Delhi. Minister Nara Lokesh and the Andhra Pradesh government are closely monitoring the developments. As of now, we do not have the exact number of victims from Andhra Pradesh," Srinivas said.

The Indian Embassy also announced that dedicated helplines have been activated to provide information and assistance to relatives of those on board. The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City can be contacted at +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14, and +84 33 452 0414, while the Embassy in Hanoi has set up a separate control room at +84 91 308 9165.

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The embassy said both helplines remain operational to respond to queries, coordinate with local authorities and provide assistance to affected families as rescue and identification efforts continue. Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a popular tourist destination known for its beaches and water sports, attracting thousands of international visitors each year. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.