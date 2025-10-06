Vijay Deverakonda escapes unscathed after car accident in Jogulamba Gadwala District

Actor Vijay Deverakonda had a close call on the roads near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwala district when his Lexus car was involved in an accident. The incident occurred when a Bolero vehicle, traveling ahead of Deverakonda's car, made a sudden right turn, causing a collision.

According to sources, Vijay was inside the car at the time of the crash but fortunately escaped without any injuries. The accident caused only minor damage to his vehicle. Authorities confirmed that the actor, along with two others in the car, were unharmed in the incident.

The mishap took place around 3 pm as Vijay was traveling from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad. Following the collision, the actor swiftly switched to another vehicle, and his team filed a complaint with local police for insurance purposes.

Police officials stated that the Bolero's unexpected maneuver led to the crash, but thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

This incident comes shortly after Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam ashram with his family on Sunday. Additionally, reports have surfaced about his engagement to actress Rashmika Mandanna. The couple reportedly got engaged in a private ceremony on October 3, with only close family members in attendance. Sources suggest that a destination wedding is planned for February 2026, although neither Vijay nor Rashmika have officially confirmed the engagement or shared details about their wedding plans.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kingdom, a Telugu spy drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which is currently streaming on Netflix.