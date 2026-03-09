Vijay summoned by CBI again in Karur rally stampede investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said, according to PTI.

The actor was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters on January 12 and January 19.

Advertisement

Officials said that during the investigation the CBI has gathered additional material that requires further questioning and clarifications from Vijay.

A fresh notice has been served to him asking him to appear before the agency.

The CBI is probing the stampede that took place during Vijay’s rally in Karur on September 27, 2025. The incident claimed the lives of 41 people and left more than 60 others injured.

The agency took over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team after directions from the Supreme Court of India. Since then, officials have been collecting evidence related to the case.

In October last year, the apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take charge of the investigation. It also set up a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the progress of the probe.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. It has wide ramifications with respect to the lives of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance, the court said.

"The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased," the bench said.