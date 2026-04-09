Tata Group stock rises 19% in April, share price target raised

Shares of Tata Group firm Trent have risen 19% in April amid a strong stock market recovery and robust Q4 business update. The retail stock of the Tata Group posted over 4% gains on April 6 on the back of business update. Despite the current rally, Trent shares are still down 38% from 52 week high.

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Trent clocked standalone revenue of Rs 4,937 crore for the March quarter, marking a 20% year-on-year rise. The recent market recovery has also led to positive sentiment around the stock. Sensex and Nifty surged 7% each in a week.

Meanwhile, Trent shares were trading 1% lower at Rs 3,865 in the current session. Market cap of Trent stood at Rs 1.37 lakh crore. The multibagger stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 59.8. Trent stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Trent stock hit a record high of Rs 8,345.85 on October 14, 2024. It has lost 53.68% since then. The stock has seen average volatility in the last one year with a beta of 1.

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Antique Broking has raised its price target to Rs 4,856 against the earlier target price of Rs 4792.

The brokerage believes that Westside remains a key focus area for Trent as the company has added 52 stores during FY26 against 14/18/16 annual additions during FY23/FY24/FY25.

The acceleration in store expansion in Westside will contribute to revenue in the coming quarters.

According to the brokerage, despite moderation in the value fashion category, Trent continues to outperform peers, backed by rising in-store experience and disciplined scaling of operations.

"We maintain our positive stance on Trent since it is well positioned to navigate the competitive business environment in the medium to long term. Maintain BUY recommendation with a revised target price of Rs 4,856 (previously INR 4,792) based on SoTP valuation on FY28 estimates," said Antique.